Stout falls in playoff opener

An off night shooting from the floor forced UW-Stout’s women’s basketball team to bow out of WIAC tournament play Tuesday night, falling 68-60 against UW-Oshkosh.

The Blue Devils’ poor shooting started right from the tip. They scored just nine points in the first quarter and shot just 27.6% before halftime.

The Titans went up 12 less than a minute into the fourth, but Stout came storming back, cutting the lead to just two after a pair of free throws from Katie Christopherson with 4:11 to go in the game.

Unfortunately for Stout fans, that was as close as the Blue Devils would come. The Titans went on an 11-0 run and Stout just ran out of time.

Stout SS earns WIAC honor

UW-Stout shortstop Charlie Szykowny was named the WIAC baseball position player of the week on Tuesday.

On the opening weekend of the season, Szykowny went 7 for 12 at the plate across three games. He hit a double and three triples for the Blue Devils.

From staff reports