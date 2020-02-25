Stout falls in playoff opener
An off night shooting from the floor forced UW-Stout’s women’s basketball team to bow out of WIAC tournament play Tuesday night, falling 68-60 against UW-Oshkosh.
The Blue Devils’ poor shooting started right from the tip. They scored just nine points in the first quarter and shot just 27.6% before halftime.
The Titans went up 12 less than a minute into the fourth, but Stout came storming back, cutting the lead to just two after a pair of free throws from Katie Christopherson with 4:11 to go in the game.
Unfortunately for Stout fans, that was as close as the Blue Devils would come. The Titans went on an 11-0 run and Stout just ran out of time.
Stout SS earns WIAC honor
UW-Stout shortstop Charlie Szykowny was named the WIAC baseball position player of the week on Tuesday.
On the opening weekend of the season, Szykowny went 7 for 12 at the plate across three games. He hit a double and three triples for the Blue Devils.
From staff reports