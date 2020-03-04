Rabedeaux earns honors
UW-Eau Claire senior guard Cole Rabedeaux earned first-team All-WIAC basketball honors on Wednesday.
Rabedeaux finished second in the WIAC in scoring with 19 points per game, trailing only UW-Whitewater’s Equan Ards who averaged 20.6.
He was joined by teammates Carter Brooks, Cam Kuepers and Spencer Page who all earned honorable mentions, while UW-Eau Claire’s Blake Wacholz earned All-Defensive team recognition.
UW-Stout’s Jon Ciriacks also earned an honorable mention selection, while Blue Devil TYreese Alexander and UW-Eau Claire’s Adam Link earned All-Sportsmanship team honors.
Stout’s Watkins to retire
UW-Stout men’s hockey coach Terry Watkins, who has been in charge of the varsity program for the last 24 years, announced he will retire at the end of the academic year on Wednesday.
“I’m looking forward to it, and I’m not,” Watkins said in a release. “It’s going to be tough not to get up in the morning and going to work at a full-time job that I really enjoy.”
The longtime Blue Devil coach has been involved with the program in some capacity for over 50 years, beginning his journey with Stout as a player. He earned 273 victories as the varsity coach, second all-time in WIAC history. If you combine his time steering both the varsity and club programs, he’s coached UW-Stout for nearly 900 games.
“When you think of UW-Stout hockey, you think of Terry Watkins,” UW-Stout athletic director Duey Naatz said. “Terry has done so much for the program, from keeping the dream alive after the program was discontinued in the early 80s to forming the club team and seeing the program return to varsity status in the 90s. It will be very different to look across the ice and not see him on the bench.”
A national search will begin immediately, with UW-Stout expecting a hire by early May.
From staff reports