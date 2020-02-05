Local athletes sign NLIs
Regis' Tristan Root and five student-athletes from Altoona signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday as the signing period opened.
Root, this year's All-Northwest Player of the Year, officially sealed his decision to play football at Division II Minnesota-Duluth. He contributed for the Ramblers at running back, in the secondary and as a kicker.
"Tristan is as versatile a player as there is in this recruiting class," UMD's associate head coach John Steger said in a statement. "We look for him to contribute in our secondary as well as compete as a punter and placekicker."
Four Altoona football players secured their spot at the next level. Garret Steffen is heading to the Division I FCS level with Western Illinois, Andy Hoff and Matt Hanson are going DIII with UW-Whitewater and Concordia University, respectively, and Paxton Gluch is going the junior college route with Rochester Community and Technical College.
The fifth Altoona student athlete, Savanna Renderman, will play volleyball at UW-Superior.
From staff reports