WFCA All-Stars named
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced Thursday the rosters for its 2020 All-Star Games. Several players from the Chippewa Valley will participate.
The North Small School team has the most locals on its roster. Among the participants are Baldwin-Woodville's Thomas Albrightson and Ross Roemhild, Spring Valley's Aaron Borgerding, Altoona's Paxton Gluch and Garret Steffen, Bloomer's Leif Iverson, Osseo-Fairchild's Jackson Johnson, Regis' Tristan Root and Henry Theisen and Elk Mound's Blaze Todd. Altoona head coach Chad Hanson will coach the team, and his fellow Rails coach Tyson Gullicksund will be an assistant.
Hudson's Dane Demuth and River Falls' Joe Stoffel will play for the North Large Schools team.
Alma Center Lincoln's Justin Rowekamp was named to the North 8-man team.
The games will take place on July 18 at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. The 8-man contest kicks off the festivities at 10 a.m., followed by the small school game at 1:30 p.m. and the large school game at 5 p.m.
