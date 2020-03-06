3 Blugolds named All-WIAC
Three UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey players were named to the All-WIAC team on Friday.
Forward Jake Bresser, defenseman Adam Parsells and goalie Zach Dyment all made the all-conference team.
Bresser, an Eau Claire native, leads the Blugolds with 31 points this season. Parsells has tallied 24 points, while Dyment has a goals against average of 1.51 and a save percentage of .935.
Eau Claire’s Andrew McGlynn and Logan Von Ruden were honorable mentions, along with UW-Stout’s Logan Nelson, Connor Chambers and Brennan Kitchen.
Stout’s Lucas Carroll and Eau Claire’s Jarrad Vroman were named to the All-Sportsmanship team.
From staff reports