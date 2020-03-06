Adam Parsells
Buy Now

UW-Eau Claire defenseman Adam Parsells originally verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin before arriving at UW-Eau Claire.

 Photo by Connor Miller (UW-Eau Claire athletics)

3 Blugolds named All-WIAC

Three UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey players were named to the All-WIAC team on Friday.

Forward Jake Bresser, defenseman Adam Parsells and goalie Zach Dyment all made the all-conference team.

Bresser, an Eau Claire native, leads the Blugolds with 31 points this season. Parsells has tallied 24 points, while Dyment has a goals against average of 1.51 and a save percentage of .935.

Eau Claire’s Andrew McGlynn and Logan Von Ruden were honorable mentions, along with UW-Stout’s Logan Nelson, Connor Chambers and Brennan Kitchen.

Stout’s Lucas Carroll and Eau Claire’s Jarrad Vroman were named to the All-Sportsmanship team.

From staff reports