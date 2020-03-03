4 locals named All-WIAC
Two UW-Eau Claire and two UW-Stout women’s basketball players were named to the All-WIAC team on Tuesday.
Eau Claire’s Anna Graaskamp and Hallee Hoeppner and Stout’s Amber Fabeck and Shannan Watkins were selected for the all-league team.
Hoeppner led the Blugolds in scoring (14.5 points per game) and shared the team rebounding lead with Graaskamp at 6.4 boards per night. Graaskamp was Eau Claire’s second-leading scorer, averaging 11.3 points per contest.
Fabeck was Stout’s leading scorer, averaging 12.6 points per game. She had a team-high 22 blocks and averaged 5.2 rebounds per game. Watkins led the Blue Devils in assists with 3.88 in addition to averaging 11 points and six rebounds per game. She led the team in rebounding.
Watkins was also named to the All-Defensive team. Eau Claire’s Katelyn Morgan and Stout’s Becky Fesenmaier earned spots on the All-Sportsmanship team.
From staff reports