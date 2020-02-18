2 Blugolds earn honors
UW-Eau Claire's Kyler Lueck and Bailey Waldhauser both earned WIAC athlete of the week recognition on Tuesday.
UW-Stout's Belle Ihde also was named a winner.
Lueck was the men's track athlete of the week. Running at the Iowa State Classic, one of the top Division I meets in the country, he finished sixth in the 800-meter run. He was the only Division III athlete competing, and posted the best Division III time of the season.
Waldhauser was the women's field athlete of the week. She won the high jump at the St. Thomas Showcase, with a leap of five feet, six inches. It was the 10th-best performance in Division III to date this season.
Ihde was the specialist gymnast of the week. She won both the uneven bars and the floor exercise in a victory over Gustavus Adolphus, setting her second-best career score in the floor exercise.
From staff reports