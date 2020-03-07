Urlaub top American in Germany
Andrew Urlaub led Americans but did not get enough support from his teammates in the World Junior ski jumping championships Saturday at Oberwiesenthal, Germany. The 18-year-old Flying Eagle had a jump of 88 1/2 meters (291 feet) and totaled 90.7 points to rank seventh in his group among riders from 13 teams as the U.S. finished 10th. Decker Dean (81 1/2 meters) and Erik Belshaw (83m) of Steamboat Springs, Colo., followed while Greyson Scharffs (72m) of Park City, Utah was fourth. Slovenia won the gold followed by Austria and Germany. Urlaub will take part in Continental Cup action next weekend at Zakopane, Poland before heading the World Ski Flying championships at Plainca, Slovenia.
Stout gymnastics takes 4th
UW-Stout finished in fourth and UW-Eau Claire finished seventh at Saturday’s WIAC Gymnastics Championship/NCGA West Regional.
Blue Devils Shadae Boone and Belle Ihde were the highest local finishers, taking second in the vault and floor exercize, respectively.
UWEC set for soccer presser
The UW-Eau Claire athletic department announced it will conduct a press conference regarding Blugold men’s soccer on Monday in Zorn Arena at noon.
The announcement comes following the school’s introduction of head coaches of UW-Eau Claire’s two additional new sports, baseball and women’s lacrosse.
State hockey champs crowned
Leo Renlund scored the game-winner in overtime as Verona defeated Notre Dame 2-1 to capture the Division 1 boys hockey state title on Saturday in Madison.
Verona was coming off a double-overtime 1-0 win over Chippewa Falls in Friday’s semifinals.
In Division 2, top-seeded St. Mary’s Springs scored three times in the second period to pull away from Northland Pines for a 5-1 victory. The Ledgers defeated Rice Lake 7-2 in the semifinals.
On the girls side, the Fox Cities Stars clinched a second consecutive state title with a 5-3 win over Madison Metro. Fox Cities scored the first two goals of the game and held on to bring home gold again.
From staff reports