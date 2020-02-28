UWEC hockey gets sweep
Both UW-Eau Claire’s men’s and women’s hockey teams earned victories in their first games of the WIAC Championship semifinals Friday, with the men besting UW-Superior 4-1 and the women downing UW-Stevens Point 2-1 at Hobbs Ice Arena.
The Blugold men led the entire way, with Simon Sagissor and Matt Stanton giving them a 2-0 lead midway through the second period. The Yellowjackets got within one at the start of the third on a goal from Matt Stanton, but UWEC responded with a pair from Jon Richards to pull away in the first game of a two-game series.
Game 2 will be played at 7 p.m. tonight. If UW-Superior wins, they’ll force a minigame to decide who advances to the WIAC Championship.
The women’s squad got a game-winning goal from Abby Roeser, who tapped in the puck on the powerplay with 8:45 remaining in the third period to lift the Blugolds to a series-opening victory.
Morgan Zirbel opened the UWEC doubleheader at Hobbs just under 11 minutes into the second period, beating Pointer goalie Olivia Schultz with a shot from the blue line. But Maike Zipp equalized six and a half minutes into the third, puting UW-Eau Claire in a position where it needed Roeser’s late tally.
Erin Connolly made 15 saves in net for the Blugolds, who play the second game of the two-game series today at 2 p.m.
WIAC Indoor meet begins
The UW-Eau Claire women are in second and the men third after the first day of the WIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships in Oshkosh. UW-Eau Claire had three athletes earn first place: KJ Munn in the 400 meter, Kyler Lueck in the mile and Bailey Waldhauser in the high jump.
UW-Stout also had three champions: Kevin Ruechel in the shot put and Noah Jastrow and Heather Beecher in the pole vault. Jastrow and Beecher each set a WIAC record.
Stout women’s tennis opens
UW-Stout women’s tennis nearly pulled off a sweep in its spring opener, besting Martin Luther 8-1 in Owatonna, Minn. The Blue Devils got victories from Annie Sandry, Mariah Kent, Emily Preston, Kylie Rennie and Krystin Hanson.
Blue Devils gymnasts win
UW-Stout gymnastics set a team record in the floor exercise, with three Blue Devils scoring personal bests in the team’s victory at the John Zuerlein Invitational. Stout scored 189.300, edging out Hamline for first.
