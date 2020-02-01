UWEC beats Stout again
Just one night after beating UW-Stout in overtime, the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team made quick work of the Blue Devils, blanking them 4-0 to wrap up the Blugolds home regular season on Saturday night.
Andrew McGlynn opened the game with a goal at the 6:54 mark in the first and wrapped up the night with the Blugolds’ fourth goal at the 14:36 mark in the third.
Eau Claire’s Zach Dyment made 16 saves for the shutout.
Stout, UWEC get
multiple 1st finishes
UW-Stout track and field’s Brent Heilman claimed two first place finishes at the Warren Bowlus Open on Saturday, winning both the 60 meter dash and 200 meter sprints.
He was joined by Parker Rongstad (60 hurdles), Kevin Ruechel (shot put) and Noah Zastrow (pole vault) who all took first for Stout in their respective events.
On the women’s side, Morgan Denton and Heather Beecher took first place in the weight throw and pole vault, respectively, for Stout.
For the UW-Eau Claire women, Glory Hecker won the 400-meter dash, Lauren Pedelty won the 800-meter run, Emma Drangstveit won the 3,000 meter run, Bailey Waldhauser won the triple jump, Kalyssa Watters won the shot put, and Megan Wallace won the pentathlon.
The Blugolds men were led by Dietrich Schwoerer (600 meter), Kyler Lueck (800 meter), Connor Dolan (3,000 meter), TJ Lui (triple jump), and Dylan Cooper (heptahlon) who all earned the top spot in their respective events.
Urlaub scores Cup points
Andrew Urlaub scored Continental Cup points in Slovenia and in U.S. Cup ski jumping at Westby, Nick Mattoon led Flying Eagles. Urlaub had jumps of 120 and 123 meters (394 and 404 feet) and took 28th place in field littered with World Cup jumpers at Planica who did not make the trip to Japan, where Kevin Bickner of Chicago was 50th in World Cup action. The Planica champion was Austria’s Stefan Huber, a winner at Silver Mine Hill in 2016 who had jumps of 131 1/2 and 127 1/2 meters.
At Westby in the final midwest leg of U.S. Cup action, Nick Mattoon had jumps of 101 and 100 meters (331-28 feet) to take third in Senior Class, won by Chicago’s Mike Glasder. In the U.S. Cup class won by Shane Kocher of Chicago, Flying Eagle Carter Lee was fifth and Logan Gundry sixth. Nik Fabijan of Slovenia won the Open Class with jumps of 108 and 120 meters. Nate Mattoon came in fifth with a long jump of 98 meters. The final competition in the 5-Hills series was slated for Saturday. In Nordic Combined at Seefeld, Austria Ben Loomis placed 45th Friday and 44th Saturday just behind teammate Jared Shumate, Park City, Ut., who was 43rd and 41st.
Stout tops Whitewater
The UW-Stout gymnastics team won each individual event en route to a 188.800-187.625 win over UW-Whitewater on Saturday in Whitewater.
Shadae Boone (vault), Mallary Dick (uneven bars), Brooke Terry (balance beam and all-around) and Mikala Bugge (floor exercise) all finished at the top of the standings in events.
Blugolds shut out Pointers
Erin Connolly stopped all 17 shots she faced and four different players scored as the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team blanked UW-Stevens Point 4-0 on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Hanna Zavoral scored a goal and assisted two others for the Blugolds. Emma Peterson had a goal and an assist.
