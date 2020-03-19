Hoeppner named All-American
UW-Eau Claire women's basketball's Hallee Hoeppner was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-America team on Thursday.
Hoeppner, who recently completed her senior season with the Blugolds, was the only WIAC representative on the 10-player first team. She finished third in the league in scoring with 14.5 points per game and fourth in rebounding with 6.4 boards per game. She also hit 50% from the field.
UW-Oshkosh's Leah Porath was an honorable mention.
WIAA delays decision
The WIAA voted to cancel the 2020 Annual Meeting and to delay making a determination on the status of the spring sports season during a special meeting Thursday.
A release issued by the WIAA said a clearer position on cancellation may unfold as developments arise and further information becomes available.
HON appeals Ashland move
The Heart O'North Conference issued an appeal Thursday to the WIAA Board of Control in regard to Ashland's previously approved move to the conference.
Ashland's request to join the Heart O'North was approved on March 6 by the Board of Control, with the Oredockers set to move for the 2020-21 season. The appeal, written by HON President Ritchie Narges and Commissioner Greg Boetcher, said the current members of the conference unanimously opposed the proposal due to additional travel, inequitable size differences and discrepancies in program offerings.
"The HON was in unanimous agreement that Ashland joining the HON would harm the interest of the students in every current HON member school and that an appropriate alternative would be Ashland joining the (Great Northern Conference)," the appeal stated.
From staff reports