UWEC baseball sets conference
UW-Eau Claire is hosting a press conference at 1 p.m. today regarding Blugold baseball, the athletic department said in a press release Tuesday.
In the spring of 2021, the Blugolds will field a baseball team for the first time since 1995. The exact subject of the press conference was not disclosed.
The conference will be held in Zorn Arena’s Gold Room.
UWEC football slate unveiled
The 2020 schedule for the UW-Eau Claire football team was announced Tuesday night.
The only change in opponents between the 2019 and 2020 slates is the addition of NAIA foe Valley City State, which will visit Carson Park on Sept. 19. The matchup replaces last year’s meeting with St. Norbert.
The Blugolds open the season at St. Thomas (Minn.) on September 5. The team’s home opener is September 12 against Loras. UWEC begins WIAC play at home against UW-Whitewater on October 3.
The War on I-94 rivalry game against UW-Stout is scheduled for October 17 in Menomonie.
Locals win WIAC honors
Several local athletes won WIAC athlete of the week awards on Tuesday.
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball player Anna Graaskamp, men’s hockey player Jake Bresser and field athlete Dylan Cooper all won awards in their respective sports. Graaskamp scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against UW-Stout last week, while Bresser scored a crucial goal to force overtime against the Blue Devils and Cooper won the heptathlon at the Warren Bowlus Multi with the sixth-best performance in Division III history.
UW-Stout gymnast Brooke Terry also won an award in all-around. She handily won the all-around competition when the Blue Devils beat UW-Whitewater last week.
From staff reports