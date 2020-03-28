Blugolds to host camp
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball will hold the first session of its Basketball and Leadership Camps from June 16-18, the second from June 21-24 and the third from June 28 through July 1.
The first session runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 1 through 7. Session II and III are overnight camps for grades 5 through 12. All three sessions include instruction from Blugold coaches and players.
Signups can be done online at blugolds.com. For more information, contact Blugold coach Tonja Englund at 715-836-3489.
From staff reports