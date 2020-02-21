Blugolds secure WIAC title
Emma Peterson scored the lone goal of the game on a backhand in the second period as UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey secured the WIAC regular season championship with a 1-0 victory against UW-River Falls on Friday at Hobbs Ice Center.
Erin Connolly made 25 saves in the shutout effort as the Blugolds took home their first ever regular season title. With it, they earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming WIAC Championship and will play the winner of the Northland College vs. UW-Stevens Point matchup.
The victory removed the pressure for today’s regular season finale on the road against UW-River Falls. Had the Falcons won Friday, the contest would have been a regular season title game of sorts between the squads.
The Blugolds went undefeated in league play during the regular season, posting a 10-0-1 record. They are ranked No. 3 in the latest USCHO.com Division III poll.
Stout wins playoff opener
UW-Stout men’s hockey got a pair of goals each from Noah Carson and Raphael Gosselin in the first period in the Blue Devils’ 5-2 victory against UW-River Falls in the first round of the WIAC Championship.
The teams will meet again tonight at 7:05 p.m. with the Falcons needing a win to force a winner-take-all mini-game. The winner of the series advances to play top-seeded UW-Stevens Point in the second round.
Scoring the fifth goal for Stout was Logan Nelson, who closed out the scoring and iced the game with less than three minutes remaining. Brennan Kitchen made 22 saves in net.
Blugold gymnastics falls
UW-Eau Claire gymnastics fell 186.900 to 178.700 to UW-Oshkosh at home Friday night.
Danielle Malecha was the highest finisher for the Blugolds, taking third on the balance beam.
