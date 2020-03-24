UWEC’s Lawrence honored
UW-Eau Claire wrestling’s Evan Lawrence finished in the top ten in Division III for total falls, as revealed in the NCAA’s winners and final standings update released Tuesday.
Lawrence, a junior, finished eighth in the nation with 19 falls with a total time of 37.50. He qualified for the NCAA Championships at 174 pounds and was a runner-up in the WIAC Championships. He finished the season 30-6.
WIAC lands commissioner
Danielle Harris will replace the soon-to-be-retired Gary Karner as WIAC commissioner, the conference announced Tuesday.
Harris has served as the associate commissioner of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference since 2013, overseeing men’s and women’s basketball and soccer, softball, track and volleyball. Prior to her time with the GLIAC, she was an athletic coordinator at Cleveland State.
Karner is retiring from the position after 24 years at the helm. Harris will assume the role on July 1.
From staff reports