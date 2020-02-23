Stout baseball takes 1st L
The UW-Stout baseball team was able to hang with 21st-ranked North Central on Sunday, but ultimately fell 10-6 in Joliet, Illinois.
The defeat was the Blue Devils’ first of the season. Stout defeated both Wilmington and Blackburn on Saturday.
Ben Vanhove had three hits for Stout on Sunday, and Danny Deis drove in two runs.
Stout gymnasts fall
The UW-Stout gymnastics team posted its highest team score of the season, but ultimately fell to Division II opponent Lindenwood 195.075-189.725 on Sunday in St. Charles, Missouri.
Stout’s Brooke Terry won the all-around with a score of 37.850. But the Lions took the top three spots in each individual event.
From staff reports