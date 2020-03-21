Blugolds up for awards
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey goalie Erin Connolly was named as one of seven finalists for the Laura Hurd Award, given to the top player in Division III women’s hockey. She’s the only representative of the WIAC among the honorees.
Connolly posted a .940 goals against average and ,948 save percentage while backstopping UWEC to a regular season WIAC title and a trip to the Division III NCAA Tournament.
She was the WIAC player of the year and the league’s scholar-athlete of the year.
Blugold women’s hockey coach Erik Strand is one of nine finalists for the American Hockey Coaches Association Division III Women’s Hockey Coach of the Year Award.
Strand guided the Blugolds to their first-ever WIAC regular season title this winter. He was named the WIAC coach of the year. Eau Claire earned a third consecutive NCAA tournament berth this winter under his leadership. It was the best season in program history.
From staff reports