Cooper takes top honor
UW-Eau Claire’s Dylan Cooper was named the National Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Thursday.
Cooper, a senior, was the WIAC Field Athlete of the Year and the Midwest Regional Field Athlete of the Year after leading the nation in the heptathlon. He notched 5,441 points at the WIAC Championship, earning the conference crown while tying the NCAA Division III record. Earlier in the year, he recorded the 13th best time in NCAA history with 5,345 at the Warren Bowlus Invitational.
Cooper is the second straight Blugold to take home the USTFCCCA honors, with David Kornack winning the award last year.
From staff reports