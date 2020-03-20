Several local award finalists
Two local Division III athletes are finalists for U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association awards.
UW-Eau Claire senior Dylan Cooper and UW-Stout junior Noah Zastrow are up for Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year. They are two of three finalists for the award.
Cooper set the top mark in the nation and tied the Division III record with 5,441 points to win the WIAC heptathlon title.
Zastrow finished the season as the top-ranked pole vaulter in Division III. His vault of 17 feet, 8.25 inches at the WIAC championship set a new conference record. His mark is fifth all-time among Division III pole vaulters.
Eau Claire head coach Chip Schneider is a finalist for National Coach of the Year, while assistant Sarah Glidden is a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year. Both are up for awards for their work with the Blugolds men’s team.
From staff reports