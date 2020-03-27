Glidden earns national honor
UW-Eau Claire’s Sarah Glidden was named the National Men’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday.
Glidden, who won a national championship previously as a student with the Blugolds, is the team’s decathlon and heptathlon coach. Three UWEC heptathletes qualified for the national championship this year under her watch and held the top three seeds in the event: Dylan Cooper, Abrahm Schroedl and Marcus Weaver.
She previously earned the USTFCCA Field Athlete of the Year honors.
UWEC nets All-Americans
Three UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey players were named AHCA All-Americans on Friday, including Eau Claire native and former Memorial forward Jake Bresser. He and goalie Zach Dyment were named to the first team, while defenseman Adam Parsells was a second team selection.
All three players were previously named All-WIAC first team members after helping the Blugolds claim a conference tournament title. The tio push UWEC’s all-time All-American total to 33 players.
