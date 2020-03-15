Spring sports suspended
High school spring sports will be suspended until at least April 6, the WIAA said in a statement Sunday.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered last week that all schools be closed until April 6, meaning all "school training, practices, scrimmages and contests" are suspended.
In addition, the WIAA said coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students for any extracurricular or athletic purposes during this time period.
Coaches are allowed to provide individual workouts virtually, but are not permitted to encourage their teams to assemble to practice.
From staff reports