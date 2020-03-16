WIAC shuts down spring
The WIAC fell in line with the NCAA on Monday, announcing the cancellation of the entire spring schedule.
All athletic-related activities and in-person recruiting has also been suspended indefinitely.
Steel season canceled
The Chippewa Steel will not finish the remainder of their regular season slate after the North American Hockey League announced the cancellation of the regular season schedule Monday due to COVID-19.
“We understand that this is a very difficult time for our hockey community and we are working on all options in order to conclude the season with a Robertson Cup Championship," league commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement. "We are actively and continuously monitoring a very challenging and fluid environment in order make the right decision everyone involved.”
The Steel finished 29-18-3-1 and second in the Midwest Division.
From staff reports