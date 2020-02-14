Zirbel lifts Blugolds
Morgan Zirbel scored the game-winning goal with just over three minutes left in the third period, giving the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team a 1-0 win over Northland College on Friday in Eau Claire.
Erin Connolly saved all nine shots she faced to post the shutout for the Blugolds, who improved to 18-2-2 on the season.
UWEC hammers Falcons
Six different players scored as the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team hammered UW-River Falls 6-1 on Friday in River Falls.
Scott Munro, Steen Cooper, Adam Parsells, Cole Paskus, Zach Kennedy and Simon Sagissor all found the back of the net for the Blugolds. UWEC’s Zach Dyment made 21 saves in goal.
Blugolds have 3 runners-up
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team had three grapplers finish as conference runners-up at Friday’s WIAC championships in La Crosse.
Jake Drexler (149 pounds), Evan Lawrence (174) and James Huntley (197) all reached the final of their respective weight classes, but fell in the title bout. The Blugolds finished third as a team.
UWEC shines at UST Showcase
Katie Faris and Brett Haffner were the 5,000-meter champions at Friday’s St. Thomas Showcase track and field meet, part of a standout day for UW-Eau Claire.
Megan Wallace and Dylan Cooper both swept the 60-meter hurdles for the Blugolds, while Cooper also won the pole vault. Jake Petri won the men’s one-mile run. KJ Munn won the men’s 400-meter. Anna Schueth was the women’s 800-meter champion, and Kady Kochendorfer won the women’s 200-meter and the triple jump. Eau Claire’s men’s and women’s 400 relays also won. Bailey Waldhauser was the women’s high jump champ.
UW-Stout’s Kevin Ruechel won the men’s shot put, and teammate Simon Lual won the triple jump. Heather Beacher won the women’s pole vault for the Blue Devils.
UWEC ends Day 2 in 2nd
Both the UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams finished Day 2 of the WIAC championship in second place in Brown Deer on Friday.
The men trail UW-Stevens Point by 139 points, while the women trail UW-La Crosse by just 14.5.
Eau Claire’s Collin Miller took the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 52.38, the fastest in Division III this season.
