Bartingale
The Eau Claire Cavaliers announced Wednesday that Peter Bartingale is their new field manager.
Bartingale is the head coach for the Independence/Gilmanton high school program. He previously coached in the Eau Claire Babe Ruth program. He replaces Ryan Page in the role with the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers won the Chippewa River Baseball League’s North Division title last season.
Ryan Wagner made 26 saves in net to post a shutout as 14th-ranked UW-Stevens Point defeated the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team 3-0 on Wednesday in Stevens Point.
The Pointers scored twice in the second period and once in the third.
The Chippewa Steel lost to the Minnesota Magicians 6-5 on Wednesday, falling in a shootout. The Magicians won the shootout 1-0.
Each team scored three times in the third period, but neither could get one in the net in overtime. Ethan Benz and Joseph Grainda both had a goal and two assists for Chippewa.
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team’s games against UW-Superior have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, the Blugolds announced Wednesday.
The two were set to play on Thursday and Saturday. The games will be deemed no-contests and neither will count toward either team’s overall record.
From staff reports
