The UW-Stout men's basketball team's game against UW-Oshkosh on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game will be deemed a no-contest.
The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday they have picked a flag football team from Eau Claire's Northwest Wisconsin Champions League to represent them at the NFL FLAG Championships.
The FLAG Championships will be held in conjunction with the 2022 Prow Bowl in Henderson, Nev. It will take place Feb. 4-5. A total of 191 teams will participate.
The Eau Claire team is composed of 13- and 14-year-old boys.
From staff reports
