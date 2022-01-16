NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds sweep Cobbers

The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team swept a pair of games from Concordia-Moorhead over the weekend, 3-2 and 4-0.

Seven different players scored in the sweep. Ryan Ouellette made 22 saves for a shutout in the second game.

UW-Stout split a pair of games, defeating St. Mary’s 6-3 on Friday before falling to St. Olaf 4-3 on Saturday. In the win over St. Mary’s, Raphael Gosselin had a goal and two assists.

From staff reports