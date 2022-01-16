Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Blugolds sweep Cobbers
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team swept a pair of games from Concordia-Moorhead over the weekend, 3-2 and 4-0.
Seven different players scored in the sweep. Ryan Ouellette made 22 saves for a shutout in the second game.
—UW-Stout split a pair of games, defeating St. Mary’s 6-3 on Friday before falling to St. Olaf 4-3 on Saturday. In the win over St. Mary’s, Raphael Gosselin had a goal and two assists.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.