Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduced and passed resolutions in the Senate on Thursday congratulating the UW-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin volleyball teams for their national championships.
“The women on both teams have shown great commitment and dedication, and make the great state of Wisconsin proud,” Baldwin said. “It’s only right to honor their hard work, teamwork, and this tremendous accomplishment. Go Badgers and go Blugolds!”
The Blugolds swept Calvin in the national championship in November to win the Division III title. The Badgers followed suit in December, sweeping Nebraska for the Division I championship.
Blue Devils hold off Lumberjacks
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team held off a late rally to defeat Northland College 5-3 on Thursday in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils led 4-1 with two minutes remaining, but the Lumberjacks scored twice to make things tighter as time ticked down. Stout sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Five different players scored for the Blue Devils.
UW-EC gymnastics falls in opener
The UW-Eau Claire gymnastics team fell in its season opener against UW-Oshkosh 187.875-180.825 on Thursday in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire’s Tia Ravara tied for first on the balance beam, and Harriet Toth was first in the all-around for the Blugolds.