In preparation for the Olympic Games, Ben Loomis showed he is getting ready when he had three strong Nordic Combined Continental Cup finishes to lead Americans over the weekend at Klingenthal, Germany.
He highlighted his performance Friday when he reached the podium with a third-place finish in the large hill, 10-k event that included 56 entries. He was 41-seconds behind winner Simon Tiller of Norway. The 23-year-old Flying Eagle was aided by a monster jump of 138 meters or 453 feet. He placed 22nd Saturday and 10th Sunday to score 95 points and rank 23rd in the season standings, although he has taken part in only three of the nine events. Other Americans to place highly were Jared Shumate and Taylor Fletcher of Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Gundry leads Eagles at Westby
Stewart Gundry bounced back from a head injury suffered in a fall a Silver Mine Hill a week ago to take third and fourth in two tournaments on the large hill at Westby over the weekend.
The 16-year-old Flying Eagle took fourth in Friday night’s U.S. Cup event with the day’s second longest jump of 109 meters (358 feet) and moved up to third in Saturday’s fourth in the 5-Hills competition with jumps of 103-106 meters (340-348 feet). Carter Lee was sixth and seventh in the two days and Logan Gundry sixth and 10th. Christian Friberg, of St. Paul, was the overall winner both days with a long jump of 114 meters (374 feet).
On the smaller hills, the Flying Eagles were led by U10 winner and U12 runner-up Ethan Kuehl and Evelyn Kuehl, third in U10 Female.