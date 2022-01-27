The WIAC announced Thursday its Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, with three honorees from both UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.
Eau Claire’s Alex Hicks, Mike Ratliff and Kristi (Griggs) Walston are part of the class, along with Stout’s Dale Evans, Kelsey (Duoss) Steinhagen and Mark Thomas.
Hicks is the only men’s hockey player in Blugolds history to earn first team All-America status three times, doing so in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He went on to play in the NHL for five years. Ratliff was the only men’s basketball player in WIAC history to be named the league’s player of the year three times, earning the nods in the early 1970s. Walston was a two-time All-American on the volleyball court in the 1980s and is a member of the WIAC’s all-time team.
Evans starred for Stout’s wrestling team in the early 1970s, becoming the first four-time champion in conference history. He’s a member of the WIAC’s all-time wrestling team. Steinhagen played basketball for the Blue Devils from 2005-2007, earning first team All-America honors twice. She’s also on her sport’s all-time team in the WIAC. Thomas coached the Stout women’s basketball team for 30 years, earning five regular-season WIAC titles and three in the conference tournament. He was the national coach of the year in 2005 and 2006, and led the Blue Devils to the NCAA Sweet 16 once.
CC teams earn academic honor
The UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout men’s and women’s cross country programs earned the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Award on Thursday.
Programs must have a cumulative GPA of 3.10 or higher to achieve the recognition.
Additionally, several individuals on each team earned honors.