Stout gymnasts take 2nd
The UW-Stout gymnastics team took second at a triangular in Winona, Minn., on Sunday.
The Blue Devils scored 188.025 points, finishing behind UW-Whitewater but ahead of Winona State. Effie Ferguson won the balance beam and Isabella Krulich won the floor exercise for Stout.
Blugolds edge Pointers
Taylar Meier scored in each game as the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team swept a two-game series against UW-Stevens Point over the weekend.
The Blugolds beat the Pointers 3-1 on Friday and 1-0 on Saturday. Meier scored the winning goal in the rematch.
Blugolds win Pete Wilson Invite
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team won the Pete Wilson Invitational on Saturday in Wheaton, Ill.
The Blugolds had seven podium placements. It was the first time they’ve won the tournament.
From staff reports
