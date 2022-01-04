UW-Stout logo

Sorensen earns WIAC honor

UW-Stout guard Raegan Sorensen was named the WIAC women's basketball player of the week on Tuesday.

Sorensen, a freshman, scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a game against Aurora on Dec. 28. She also scored 12 and 13 points in the Blue Devils' next two games.

This is the second time Sorensen has received this honor this season.

Blugolds sweep Pioneers

The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team swept UW-Platteville 37-0 on Tuesday in Platteville.

With the victory, the 20th-ranked Blugolds took over sole possession of first place in the WIAC.

UWEC hockey game postponed

The UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team's game with Lawrence scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

No makeup date has been set. The postponement was due to COVID-19 protocols.

From staff reports