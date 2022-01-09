Eau Claire native Loyal Crawford is transferring to Independence Community College from Wisconsin, the running back announced Sunday.
Crawford was dismissed from the Badgers football team in August following a physical altercation with teammate Antwan Roberts. A UW Police report stated Crawford armed himself with a knife during the incident. In the aftermath, Crawford accused Roberts on Twitter of starting the confrontation.
The former Memorial star will get a new start at Independence. The Pirates' program gained recognition when it was featured on the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's "Last Chance U."
Loomis scores World Cup best
Ben Loomis scored his World Cup best and moved closer to an Olympic spot as he finished 12th in Nordic Combined at Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday.
The 23-year old Flying Eagle finished sixth in the jump and 23rd in the race to wind up 55.1 seconds behind winner Johannes Lamparter of Austria. It was the highest finish for a U.S. athlete since 2018 and gave him 49 World Cup points, ranking him 28th in the world. Jared Shumate, of Park City, Utah, finished 26th and Taylor Fletcher 30th for the U.S.
Loomis, who did not take part in Sunday’s event, only needs the formality of an official stamp of approval to repeat as an Olympic participant and that is expected next week.