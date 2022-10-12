Memorial hires wrestling coach
Eau Claire Memorial has hired Cury Hale as its new wrestling coach, athletic director Kevin Thompson announced Wednesday.
Hale has been an assistant at both Memorial and Loyal in the past. As a wrestler at Auburndale High School, he won a state title in 2009. He joined Memorial in 2019.
Hale takes over coaching duties from Sam Burzynski.
Blugolds top Blue Devils
Emma Stange broke a stalemate with a goal in the 80th minute, lifting the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory against UW-Stout on Wednesday in Menomonie.
Haley Von Rentzell assisted Stange’s goal. The Blugolds outshot the Blue Devils 9-6. Kennedy Boll made two saves in goal for a shutout.
From staff reports
