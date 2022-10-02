Blugolds lead after 1st round
The UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team leads the field following the first round at the UW-Stout Fall Invitational. The Blugolds have a one-stroke lead over Luther heading to Monday’s final round.
UW-Stout’s Austin Gaby is the individual leader at 3 under par. Eau Claire’s Cole Jahnke is tied for second with Stout’s Matt Meuller. Both are one shot behind.
From staff reports
