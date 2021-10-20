The Chippewa Valley continues to feature prominently in the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week honor this season. Cadott’s Jeff Goettl became the latest local recipient when he earned the award on Wednesday.
Goettl has guided the Hornets to their first playoff berth since 2005. Cadott stunned Dunn-St. Croix champion Spring Valley 28-6 last week to punch its ticket to the postseason.
“It was a heck of a shock to get the news yesterday; it means everything,” Goettl said in a press release. “We work so hard in the offseason and all year round and to be able to get recognized like that, especially being a big Packers and Badgers fan, it hits the heart pretty hard.”
Blugolds sweep Blue Devils
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team got 11 kills each from Kendra Baierl and Jordan Witzel as the Blugolds swept UW-Stout 3-0 in a rivalry match on Wednesday in Menomonie.
The Blugolds won 25-19, 25-15, 25-21. It kept them unbeaten in the WIAC at 6-0 and gave them a ninth win in 10 tries this month.
Sidney Hoverman had a team-high eight kills for the Blue Devils.
Donovan shines in UW-EC win
Nathan Donovan erupted for four goals and an assist as the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team dominated Finlandia 11-0 on Wednesday at Simpson Field.
Pentinnen added two goals of his own, and Matt Folden and Evan Wilson tallied two assists each for the Blugolds (12-3).
Blue Devils double up Falcons
Four different players scored as the UW-Stout women’s soccer team defeated UW-River Falls 4-2 on Wednesday in Menomonie. Marissa Steele, Lauren Boyd, Carly Kauffman and Caylee Boone all found the back of the net for the Blue Devils.
—UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-Stevens Point 1-0 on Wednesday at Simpson Field. Olivia Piloni scored in the 68th minute for the Pointers, accounting for the match’s only scoring.