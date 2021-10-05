Regis and Cumberland claimed the top two spots among small schools in this week’s Associated Press prep football poll.
The Ramblers received all eight first-place votes to receive the No. 1 ranking again this week, while Cumberland climbed one place to move up to second. Durand is tied for eighth among small schools.
UW-EC’s Meade honored
UW-Eau Claire golfer Lexi Meade was named a WIAC athlete of the week on Tuesday.
Meade, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate, earned medalist honors at the UW-River Falls Falcon Invitational over the weekend. She fired a 156 over two rounds to finish 12 over par and win the tournament. She was the only golfer to finish under 80 in both rounds.
Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer was named football’s offensive player of the week. The UW-Oshkosh quarterback threw for two touchdowns and ran for another two as the Titans defeated UW-Platteville 35-32. He passed for 226 yards and ran for 83.
Blugolds rally past Auggies
The UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team overcame an early deficit to defeat Augsburg 2-1 on Tuesday at Simpson Field.
Augsburg scored to take a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute, but the Blugolds answered with a strike from AJ Johnson in the 34th minute and the go-ahead goal from Cooper Roberts in the 75th minute.