Thorp football coach Keldric Stokes was named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week on Wednesday.
Stokes, in his third season leading the Cardinals, has guided the team to a 6-1 record this fall as it transitions to eight-player football. Thorp went 0-8 in the year before Stokes took over, and is now one of the top eight-player teams in the area.
“I always tell the players: if in 10 years you can come back and tell me what kind of job you have and tell me about your family, that means to me that I did the right thing,” Stokes said in a press release. “It’s not always about winning. If you go to college and you play (football), great. If you don’t, I just want you to have success and I want to play as big of a role as you’ll allow me to play.”
Stokes formerly played and coached at UW-Stout before going on to play semi-pro football for the Chippewa Valley Predators.
Blugolds win ranked clash
The 11th-ranked UW-Eau Claire volleyball team stretched its win streak to eight with a 3-0 win over No. 21 UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday at the McPhee Center.
Eau Claire got out to a strong start, winning the first set 25-16 before taking both the second and third 25-23. Jordan Witzel led the way with 13 kills.
—UW-Stout fell to UW-River Falls 3-0 in River Falls. Jessica Barr had 10 kills for the Blue Devils.
Blue Devils blank Royals
Liv Winkler and Lauren Chukel both scored as the UW-Stout women’s soccer team blanked Bethel 2-0 on Wednesday in Menomonie.
Haley Vokaty made three saves in net to preserve the shutout.
—Alice Bieda scored twice for Macalester to lead the Scots past UW-Eau Claire 2-0 in St. Paul, Minn.