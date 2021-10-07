Sorry, an error occurred.
UW-Eau Claire's Carter Thiesfeld runs with the ball during a game against Ripon on Sept. 22 at Simpson Field.
Blugolds pummel Saints
Four different players scored as the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team cruised past St. Scholastica 5-2 on Thursday at Simpson Field.
Evan Wilson, Charter Thiesfeld and Will Heinen helped the Blugolds (9-2-0) build a 4-0 lead, aided by a Saints’ own goal. Nathan Donovan completed the scoring in the closing minutes.
From staff reports
