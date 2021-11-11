NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds hammer Northland

Emma Peterson and Hanna Zavoral scored two goals apiece as the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team hammered Northland College 10-0 on Thursday in Eau Claire.

Hallie Sheridan added a goal and three assists for Eau Claire. The Blugolds scored three goals in both the first and second periods and four more in the third.

Titans pin Blugolds

The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team fell to UW-Oshkosh 27-12 on Thursday in Oshkosh.

The Titans won the final four bouts to snap a 12-12 tie and win the dual.

From staff reports