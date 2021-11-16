Three UW-Eau Claire volleyball players secured AVCA All-American status on Tuesday — Kendra Baierl, Charlie Nelson and Arianna Barrett — while the Blugolds were prepping for their Thursday Elite Eight matchup with Tufts.
Baierl, a middle hitter, was a first team selection. She currently ranks second for total blocks in all of Division III and is ninth in hitting percentage. She was the WIAC's Offensive Player of the Year.
Nelson secured a third team nod in her first year with the program. The All-WIAC first teamer has the second most assists in DIII and ranks third in assists per set. Barrett, an All-American honorable mention, earned a third All-WIAC selection this fall and was named the most outstanding player of the Eau Claire-hosted NCAA Tournament regional.
Voigt strong for Blugolds
Brock Voigt scored 20 points and led UW-Eau Claire men's basketball with 13 boards to help the Blugolds defeat Northwestern-St. Paul 79-74 Tuesday in St. Paul. UW-EC, which has won three straight to start the season, scored the first 10 points of the game in a wire-to-wire victory.
Five Blugolds scored in double figures, including Voigt. Spencer Page and Michael Casper each had 15 points, while Carter Brooks notched 13 and Nolan Blair added 10 off the bench. Noah Alm led Northwestern-St. Paul with 29.
UW-Eau Claire next travels to Wheaton, Illinois, to play Nebraska Wesleyan in the Lee Pfund Classic. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. Friday.
Boettcher earns WIAC honor
UW-Eau Claire's Tyra Boettcher was named the WIAC's women's basketball player of the week on Tuesday. The Menomonie native scored 23 points against both UW-Superior and Ripon over the weekend, both on efficient shooting nights. She shot 10 of 18 from the field against Superior and 9 of 14 against Ripon.