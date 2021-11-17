Durand’s Simon Bauer and Rice Lake’s Alex Belongia were both named the top senior football player in the state at their respective positions by WisSports.net Wednesday. Bauer secured the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award as the top running back, while Belongia is the recipient of the Jim Leonhard Award as Wisconsin’s top defensive back.
Bauer led the state in rushing by nearly 600 yards. Belongia, who will play in the Division 3 state championship Friday against Pewaukee, is the state laeder in interceptions.
Risen assistant of the year
UW-Eau Claire volleyball’s Jodi Risen was named the AVVA Division III Assistant Coach of the Year on Wednesday. Risen, who previously played for the Blugolds, is in her 13th year on the UW-EC coaching staff.
“Jodi sets a tremendous example of servant leadership for our student-athletes,” Blugold coach Kim Wudi said in a statement. “She goes above and beyond to help our team and each individual succeed on and off the court. Her positivity, competitiveness, and passion are second-to-none and are integral to the championship culture of Blugold Volleyball. Jodi is an exceptional coach, colleague and friend, and I am thrilled for her to receive this honor.”
Risen is the first WIAC assistant coach to receive the award since it was started in 2009.
Slow start dooms Stout women
The UW-Stout women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start on Wednesday, falling to Wartburg 91-71 in Menomonie.
The Blue Devils fell behind 31-13 after the first quarter and never recovered. Wartburg, ranked 10th in the nation, opened on a 10-0 run.
Anna Mutch led Stout with 17 points and eight rebounds. Sam Schaeffer and Amanda Giesen added 14 and 13 points, respectively.