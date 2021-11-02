Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Maddie Ames scored the only goal as the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the WIAC tournament with a 1-0 win over UW-Whitewater on Tuesday in Whitewater.
Ames struck in the 84th minute to give the Blugolds a first-round victory. Anna Sveiven made four saves to post a shutout.
Fifth-seeded Eau Claire will face top-seeded UW-Oshkosh in the semifinals on Thursday.
—Sixth-seeded UW-Stout fell to No. 3 UW-Stevens Point 4-1 in the opening round of the tournament. Liv Winkler scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils.
UW-Stout’s Rachel Younker was named the WIAC women’s soccer offensive player of the week on Tuesday. Younker scored twice in the Blue Devils’ 2-1 victory over UW-Stevens Point last week.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.