Blugolds advance in WIAC

Maddie Ames scored the only goal as the UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the WIAC tournament with a 1-0 win over UW-Whitewater on Tuesday in Whitewater.

Ames struck in the 84th minute to give the Blugolds a first-round victory. Anna Sveiven made four saves to post a shutout.

Fifth-seeded Eau Claire will face top-seeded UW-Oshkosh in the semifinals on Thursday.

—Sixth-seeded UW-Stout fell to No. 3 UW-Stevens Point 4-1 in the opening round of the tournament. Liv Winkler scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils.

Stout’s Younker earns honor

UW-Stout’s Rachel Younker was named the WIAC women’s soccer offensive player of the week on Tuesday. Younker scored twice in the Blue Devils’ 2-1 victory over UW-Stevens Point last week.

From staff reports