Tyra Boettcher made a go-ahead layup with 1:35 remaining and the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball team held on down the stretch to score a 72-66 upset of third-ranked Trine on Sunday at Zorn Arena.
The Blugolds ran out to an 11-point lead by the end of the first quarter, but had to survive a fourth-quarter surge. Trine clawed back to tie the game at 63 with 2:13 left before Boettcher put Eau Claire in front for good 38 seconds later. Boettcher added another jump shot with a minute left and the Blugolds iced the game away at the free throw line.
Bailey Reardon scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Eau Claire (3-0). Boettcher finished with 17 points, and Jessie Ruden scored 15. Courtney Crouch chipped in with 14 points.
It was Trine’s first loss of the season. The Thunder were ranked No. 3 in the country in D3hoops.com’s preseason Top 25.
UW-EC wins ranked battle
Emma Peterson scored twice to lift the third-ranked UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team to a 2-0 win over fourth-ranked UW-River Falls on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Peterson struck in the second period and the third to clinch the top-five clash for the Blugolds. Stephanie Martin made 23 saves to earn the shutout.
Blue Devils win War on 94
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team scored twice in the third period to pull away from rival UW-Eau Claire for a 4-2 win on Saturday in Eau Claire.
Raphael Gosselin scored the go-ahead goal, and within two minutes Stout’s lead was doubled when Peyton Hart added another goal. The Blue Devils had an early 2-0 lead before Kyle Oleksiuk and Andrew McGlynn scored for the Blugolds to tie the game.
CC season ends at nationals
UW-Eau Claire’s Connor Dolan finished 46th to lead all local competitors at Saturday’s NCAA Division III cross country national championships in Louisville, Kentucky.
Fellow Blugold Tyler Osen finished 83rd in the men’s race. UW-Stout’s Spencer Schultz received a “did not finish” label after falling against a post, but did finish the race.
In the women’s race, Carolyn Shult placed 70th for UW-Eau Claire, while Katie Faris took 80th. UW-Stout’s Emily Cunningham took 89th.