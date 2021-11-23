NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

WIAC honors released

UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey’s Stephanie Martin and Blugold swimmer Michael Bylander earned athlete of the week honors in their respective sports on Tuesday.

Martin shut out No. 4 UW-River Falls in a 2-0 victory this week. She has only allowed four goals during a 7-0 start for the team and has a save percentage of .945.

Bylander won two events against Division II St. Cloud State, the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.

Eau Claire native Evan Plummer, now at UW-Stevens Point, is the WIAC’s diver of the week. He won both the one- and three-meter dives against UW-Whitewater.

From staff reports