Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
WIAC honors released
UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey’s Stephanie Martin and Blugold swimmer Michael Bylander earned athlete of the week honors in their respective sports on Tuesday.
Martin shut out No. 4 UW-River Falls in a 2-0 victory this week. She has only allowed four goals during a 7-0 start for the team and has a save percentage of .945.
Bylander won two events against Division II St. Cloud State, the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke.
Eau Claire native Evan Plummer, now at UW-Stevens Point, is the WIAC’s diver of the week. He won both the one- and three-meter dives against UW-Whitewater.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.