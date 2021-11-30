UW-Eau Claire's Emma Stange, Nathan Donovan and UW-Stout's Marissa Steele both received all-region honors from the United Soccer Coaches in Division III on Tuesday.
Donovan was a first team all-region selection on the men's side. The forward tallied 52 points this year, leading the Blugolds with 23 goals in the program's first season.
Stange, a midfielder, was a women's second team selection in Region IX. Steele, also a midfielder, was a third team pick.
Stange scored five times and tallied an assist for the Blugolds. Steele scored five goals and had eight assists for the Blue Devils.
Additionally, UW-Eau Claire's Evan Wilson and coach Casey Holm earned All-Wisconsin honors. Holm was the Wisconsin coach of the year.
UW-EC's Ruden, Zavoral earn WIAC honors
UW-Eau Claire women's basketball player Jessie Ruden and women's hockey player Hannah Zavoral each earned WIAC athlete of the week honors on Tuesday.
Ruden averaged 19 points per game last week, including a 26-point showing against St. Norbert. Zavoral scored twice across three games, including a game-winning goal in overtime against Lake Forest.
Eau Claire North alumnus Noah Hanson was the men's basketball player of the week. Now at UW-River Falls, Hanson averaged 25.7 points per game last week. He scored a career-high 34 against Northwestern-St. Paul.
Frigid 8, Thermal 3 races return
The 51st running of the Indianhead Track Club’s Frigid 8 and Thermal 3 road races will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Saviors Lutheran Church on the west side of Chippewa Falls.
Defending champion in the 8-miler, which is a lollypop course to the west, is four-time winner Brent Kann, who won in 42 minutes, 41 seconds in the last event in 2019. Sam Thomas was second while the women’s defending champ is Jamie Riley with a time of 56:07, just ahead of runner-up Karen Swanson.
Defending champions in the out-and-back 3-miler are Cody Buckli and Melissa Zajec. More than 200 runners are expected, according to race director Mary Beth Clark. There is no race-day registration.