UW-Eau Claire volleyball needed five sets, but the top-seeded Blugolds advanced past UW-Oshkosh Thursday night and into the WIAC Championship match. They'll face second-seeded UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
Arianna Barrett had 20 kills and Jordan Witzel was close behind with 18 as part of a 25-27, 25-16, 25-16, 27-29, 15-9 victory.
Earlier on Thursday, Eau Claire's Kendra Baierl was named the WIAC offensive player of the year and Blugolds coach Kim Wudi was named coach of the year. Arianna Barrett and Charlie Nelson joined Baierl as Blugolds on the all-conference first team. Eau Claire's Makenzie Bachmann and Jordan Witzel and UW-Stout's Sidney Hoverman and Lexie Nelson were honorable mentions. Taylor Scalie made the all-defensive team for the Blugolds.
Blugolds fall in OT of semifinal
The UW-Eau Claire women's soccer team pushed top-seeded UW-Oshkosh to the limit, but ultimately fell 3-2 in overtime to the Titans in the WIAC tournament semifinals on Thursday in Oshkosh.
The Titans scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick in the 95th minute. The Blugolds had rallied from a 2-0 deficit with goals from Emma Stange and Ava Quick to force overtime.
Hudson reaches state final
The Hudson boys soccer team defeated Verona 1-0 in the Division 1 state semifinals on Thursday in Milwaukee to advance to Saturday's state championship game.
Noah Bekemeyer scored in the 43rd minute to send the Raiders into the state final. They'll take on top-seeded Marquette at 11 a.m. on Saturday, seeking the Big Rivers Conference's first state title in soccer. A Big Rivers team has only reached the championship twice before. Eau Claire Memorial finished as runner-up in Division 1 in 2002, and Rice Lake took second in Division 3 in 2015.
Wildcats fall in QFs
The River Falls volleyball team fell in five sets to Brookfield Central in the Division 1 state quarterfinals on Thursday in Green Bay.
The Big Rivers champion Wildcats won two of the first three sets to come close to a spot in the semifinals, but the Lancers won the final two sets to advance instead.