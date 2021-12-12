Ben Loomis made it six-for-six, scoring in his sixth straight Nordic Combined World Cup Sunday at Otepaa, Estonia. The 23-year old Flying Eagle had a jump of 95 meters, just four off the longest of the day and turned it into a 28th-place finish as the top American in the Normal Hill/10K event. Saturday, Loomis took 25th place while Taylor Fletcher, of Steamboat Springs, Colo., led the U.S. in 20th place. Loomis has totaled 25 points to lead Americans and ranks 29th in the world. World Cup leader Jarl Magnus Riiber, Norway, won both events.
In World Cup ski jumping at Klingenthal, Germany, Decker Dean, Steamboat, placed 35th, just one point out of scoring, needed to qualify for the Olympic Games. Kevin Bickner, Chicago, was disqualified due to a suit infraction. Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub did not jump over the weekend.
UWEC women's hockey goes 1-1
The UW-Eau Claire women's hockey team suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday, but rebounded with a win on Saturday.
The Blugolds fell to Concordia-Moorhead 3-2 in overtime on Friday, but avenged the defeat with a 4-1 victory in the rematch a day later. Hallie Sheridan recorded a hat trick in the win on Saturday.
Blugolds fall in OT
The UW-Eau Claire men's hockey team fell to No. 25 UW-Stevens Point in overtime on Saturday, 4-3.
Carter Roo scored the winner in the extra period. Tyler Love, Quinn Green and Simon Sagissor all scored for the Blugolds.