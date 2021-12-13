UW-Oshkosh at UW-Eau Claire women's basketball

UW-Eau Claire coach Tonja Englund watches from the sidelines during a game against UW-Oshkosh on Dec. 1 at Zorn Arena.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Blugold Buddies Clinic returns

The UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball program will host its Blugold Buddies Clinic on Jan. 16, 2022.

The program is designed to improve girls’ basketball skills for every ability level. It will teach fundamentals, game rules and feature motivational sessions with Blugolds coaches and players.

Blugold Buddies will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the McPhee Center. Registration is open to girls in grades one through seven. Those interested in registering should visit www.blugolds.com/camps.

