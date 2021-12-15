UW-Stout logo

UW-Stout game postponed

The UW-Stout women’s basketball team’s game at Gustavus Adolphus on Wednesday was postponed due to weather.

The game may be re-scheduled for a later date.

Golfers donate $800 to hospital

Golfers from Whispering Pines’ Monday night league and weekend handicap tournaments recently donated $800 to HSHS St. Joseph Hospital in Chippewa Falls, according to league administrators.

The golfers who frequent the Cadott course donated the funds to be used for the hospital’s hospice program.

From staff reports