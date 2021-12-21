Sorry, an error occurred.
UW-Eau Claire's Michael Casper and UW-Stout's Raegan Sorensen were named the WIAC men's and women's basketball players of the week on Tuesday.
Casper scored 25 points in an overtime win over Lawrence last week. Sorensen had 25 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Bethany Lutheran, her first double-double.
From staff reports
